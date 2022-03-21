Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.79.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

