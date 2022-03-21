Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 448.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 18,650.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWLD opened at $27.68 on Monday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

