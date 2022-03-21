Darwin Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock traded up $6.76 on Monday, reaching $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,941. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.