Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.43. 29,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,093. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

