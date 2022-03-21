Darwin Advisors LLC Buys 7,494 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.89. 5,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,219. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

