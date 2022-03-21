CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.30 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

