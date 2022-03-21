Cutler Group LP Acquires Shares of 9,000 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.65. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

