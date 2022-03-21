Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CTOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth about $19,694,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 812,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

