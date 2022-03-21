Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $888,401.26 and approximately $454.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,814.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.03 or 0.00791443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00206518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00031485 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,269,663 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

