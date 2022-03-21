Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.11% of Crown Castle International worth $98,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.79. 17,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.