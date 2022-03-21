Critical Survey: Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tata Motors and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 1 3 2 0 2.17 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -6.25% -18.25% -2.77% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tata Motors and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.52 -$1.95 billion ($3.22) -8.88 Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Summary

Volcon beats Tata Motors on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

