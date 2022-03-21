Critical Review: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) vs. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Uniti Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Uniti Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.16%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $20.09, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 11.21% -5.79% 2.58% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 13.53% 2.89% 0.42%

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Uniti Group pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 723.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Uniti Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.10 billion 2.96 $123.66 million $0.50 27.60 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 3.84 $56.85 million $0.26 63.81

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Uniti Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States. The Corporate segment consi

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

