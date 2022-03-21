Critical Review: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) vs. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Riskified and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 99.74%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $76.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27% CoStar Group 15.05% 7.13% 5.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riskified and CoStar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 4.53 -$178.88 million N/A N/A CoStar Group $1.94 billion 13.25 $292.56 million $0.75 87.18

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Riskified on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data, LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace, Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners, STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry, BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales, and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

