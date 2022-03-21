Critical Review: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% ASML 31.55% 49.05% 20.66%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCVX and ASML, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 2 5 13 1 2.62

ASML has a consensus price target of $886.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than SCVX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCVX and ASML’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A ASML $21.29 billion 13.09 $6.96 billion $16.93 40.16

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Volatility & Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASML beats SCVX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the United States, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

