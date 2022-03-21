Critical Comparison: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) versus First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Primis Financial pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primis Financial and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primis Financial and First Mid Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.82 $31.25 million $1.27 11.22 First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 3.25 $51.49 million $2.86 14.06

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Primis Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 24.50% 8.18% 0.98% First Mid Bancshares 20.31% 11.26% 1.18%

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Primis Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

