Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.42.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,340,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

