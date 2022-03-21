Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.86. 6,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 775,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

