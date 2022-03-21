Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $443.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $516.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $346.49 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

