Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $193.47. 61,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

