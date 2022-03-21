Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp makes up 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.61% of Five Star Bancorp worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $538.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

