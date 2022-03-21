Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Buys $29,493.75 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $90.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Coupa Software by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

