Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 87 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average of $275.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

