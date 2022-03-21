Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 660 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $219.11 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

