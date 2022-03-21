Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 597 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

