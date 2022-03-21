Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 526 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,674 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,903. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

