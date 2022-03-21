Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,148,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

