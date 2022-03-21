Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 5,279 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. 1,439,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $107.15.

