Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 4,163,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.