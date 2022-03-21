Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $780,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

