Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $12.37 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,384,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average is $204.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

