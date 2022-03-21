Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 465,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 924,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,300. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

