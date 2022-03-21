Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 340 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.83. 2,437,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

