Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 1,171 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,483. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.18.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

