Cormark Lowers Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) to Reduce

Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$272.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

