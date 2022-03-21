Core Scientific Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at 8.87 on Monday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 5.82 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.