Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 44,527 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corbenic Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,527 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $153.63. 456,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

