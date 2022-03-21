Corbenic Partners LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.