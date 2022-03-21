Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $28.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.61. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

