Contrasting Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Summit State Bank pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit State Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Summit State Bank 31.23% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Summit State Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.25 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Summit State Bank $46.87 million 2.31 $14.70 million $2.20 7.35

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk beats Summit State Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

Summit State Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

