Continental Resources (CLR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $64.00.

3/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

