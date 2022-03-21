Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $53,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.93 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

