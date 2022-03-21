Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.82.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.