ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 307,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

