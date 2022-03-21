Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.15). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

