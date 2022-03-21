Conflux Network (CFX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,815.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.42 or 0.06973852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00279999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.72 or 0.00793133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00090913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00467808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00421779 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

