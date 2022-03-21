Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 689,259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conduent by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 306,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

