Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 392.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

