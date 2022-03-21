Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,153 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $105.43 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.66.

