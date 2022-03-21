Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 500 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 121,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $103.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.