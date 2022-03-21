Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 4,910 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1,675.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

